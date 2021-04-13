No. 15 LSU softball game at McNeese State postponed

LSU Softball (Source: LSU Softball)
By Spencer Chrisman | April 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated April 13 at 11:07 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU softball game at McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. has been postponed due to weather concerns.

The two schools will look to re-schedule the game later this season. The Tigers are coming off a weekend series win over No. 19 Missouri. LSU swept the doubleheader on Sunday, April 11.

LSU will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to take in a non-conference series against North Carolina State. The first game is scheduled for Friday, April 16 with first pitch at 4 p.m. and a Saturday doubleheader with the game set to being at 4 p.m.

