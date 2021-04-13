MISSING: 17-year-old not seen since last Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are asking for the public’s help locating a teenage female reported as a runaway.
Kemaya Patin, 17, was last seen by a relative on April 9 around 5:30 a.m.
After returning from work around 3 p.m., the girl’s parent says she found out Patin had left home without permission and has not returned since.
Patin is described as being 5-foot-6 and about 120 pounds.
Anyone with additional information on Patin’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
