2 LSU softball players earn SEC honors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU softball players Aliyah Andrews and second-year freshman Ciara Briggs have been named weekly SEC winners.
Andrew, a senior on the team has been named SEC Player of the Week and Briggs a second-year freshman has been named co-Newcomer of the Week with Sara Mosley of Georgia.
Andrews had a big week, hitting .625 after going 10-for-16 at the plate with five runs scored and four runs driven in. She also added five stolen bases to her rising career total. Andrews helped LSU to the double header sweep in the final two games of the series on Sunday, going 3-for-4 in the opener (a 4-2 LSU win) and 4-for-5 in the second game which LSU captured, 12-5.
The Tigers were 3-1 on the week also getting an early week win over Louisiana Tech. The four hits in the final Missouri game on Sunday matched her career-high for hits and of course, she made another diving play in center field that robbed a Missouri hitter of at least a double in game three and was No. 2 on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top Plays.
Andrews is hitting .368 (46-for-125) with 32 runs scored and 16 RBI with 22 stolen bases.
Briggs went 5-for-12 (.417 average) in the four games, including a 3-for-4 game in the finale of the Missouri series in one of her best games of the season against the No. 19 team in the college polls. Briggs also drove in two runs in that contest. She had hits in three-of-the-four games on the week.
Briggs’ two-RBI single in that finale against Missouri in the bottom of the fifth inning was a game-changing hit. The single to left field game LSU a 6-5 lead in the game and pushed LSU forward to what would be a 12-5 win.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.