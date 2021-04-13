2 LSU softball players earn SEC honors

Andrews had a big week, hitting .625 after going 10-for-16 at the plate with five runs scored and four runs driven in. She also added five stolen bases to her rising career total. Andrews helped LSU to the double header sweep in the final two games of the series on Sunday, going 3-for-4 in the opener (a 4-2 LSU win) and 4-for-5 in the second game which LSU captured, 12-5.