LSU baseball game vs. Grambling State postponed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball game vs. Grambling State scheduled for Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 p.m. has been postponed due to severe weather.
The two schools will try and re-schedule the game later in the season.
LSU is coming off their first SEC series win of the season over the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers will look to keep their momentum as they host No. 5 South Carolina for a three game series the first game begins on Thursday, April 15 at 6:30 p.m.
