Honoring National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dispatchers, telecommunicators and communications operators are being recognized this week for their ability to act fast and manage high-stress situations.
These unseen public safety heroes are being recognized during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week from Sunday, April 11 through Saturday, April 17.
This week celebrates and thanks those who dedicate their lives to serving the public. It is a week that should be set aside so everyone can be made aware of their hard work and dedication.
You’re encouraged to celebrate and honor yourselves, your co-workers, your bosses and your employees.
