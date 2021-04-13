Former LSU track star becomes sixth fastest woman in world history

MIRAMAR, Fla. (WAFB) - Former LSU track star Sha’Carri Richardson became the sixth fastest woman in world history in the 100 meters after running a 10.72 at the Miramar Invitational on Saturday, April 10.
Richardson was ranked No. 9 on the all-time world list with a time of 10.75 in the 100 meters and she moved up to No. 6 on the list after running her 10.72.
During her time at LSU she ran a personal best of 10.75 in the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships, a collegiate world record as she claimed the individual national title in the 100 meters.
It’s the fastest time ever run by someone as young as 21. This is also the fastest time anyone has run since the Rio Olympics in 2016 when Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.70.
