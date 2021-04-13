FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Multi-day period of active weather starts today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A multi-day period of active weather begins by this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with the potential for a few strong storms and locally heavy rainfall.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has upgraded much of the WAFB viewing area to a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather on Tuesday, with hail and damaging winds being the main concerns, but isolated tornadoes not out of the question.
Additionally, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has all of our viewing area under a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding on Tuesday. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at Noon today and runs through Noon on Thursday. Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s for most before rains develop.
A bit of a lull in the rains is expected this evening, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will return overnight and become widespread into the day on Wednesday.
The threat for heavy rainfall likely increases a bit tomorrow even though the WPC has Baton Rouge sitting on the edge of the Level 1/4 (marginal) to Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding. Additionally, a few strong storms could be in the mix once again on Wednesday, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Thursday and Friday and into at least part of Saturday.
The current outlook from WPC indicates average rain totals of 3″ to 5″ through Sunday morning, but totals will likely be higher in spots, and potentially significantly higher in some locations. Given that many area rivers are already running high, river levels will have to be monitored closely in the coming days.
We should finally start to trend drier by Sunday and much drier weather is expected into next week. The other noteworthy is that temperatures will be considerably below-normal from late this week into at least the first part of next week.
