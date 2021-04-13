EBRSO searching for attempted car burglar.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is looking for an attempted car burglar. Deputies say a man was able to get into an unlocked car in the 500 block of West Rio Drive Monday, April 10.
Fortunately, nothing was stolen. Deputies released surveillance video from the homeowners and still images from that footage to find the man.
They are also using this video as opportunity to remind people to lock their doors and hide belongings.
If you know who this man is or where he may be, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP. You can report tips anonymously.
