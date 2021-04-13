Congressman Graves meets with president to discuss Louisiana’s infrastructure woes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new report by The White House, says that in Louisiana, there are 1,634 bridges and over 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition.
Louisiana has received a D+ grade on its infrastructure in a new report card from President Joe Biden’s administration. The report cites data that was collected by a team of more than 50 civil engineers who studied eleven major components of Louisiana’s infrastructure for more than 18 months.
Louisiana Republican Congressman for the 6th congressional district, Garret Graves, was one of the few members of Congress that met with President Biden and Vice President Harris on Monday, April 12, to discuss the country’s infrastructure.
And a lot of people are wondering with all this talk of infrastructure coming from the White House, if that could mean funding for a brand-new Mississippi River Bridge.
It’s no secret that a lot of the roads and the traffic across our state and especially in Baton Rouge, are just plain horrible. But could help be on the way to fix them?
“Which projects are going to deliver the best return of investment, and of course that answer is going to be very different in California, than it will be in Louisiana,” said Congressman Garret Graves.
Graves met with the President and VP in the Oval Office, to talk about the Biden Administration’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, and what it could mean for Louisiana residents.
“We talked about, how instead of coming in and adding this concept of social infrastructure, whatever that is, we need to actually step in and first do a better job on interstates. Like bridges on I-10, we need to do a better job, deepening the Mississippi River, making investments in our ports, looking at where rail and transit type investments can complement, those other infrastructure projects,” said Rep. Graves.
Graves said his conversation with the president didn’t get into the exact figures of how much money Louisiana would receive to fix our roads and bridges, or what bridges would actually be fixed. And when it comes to the big question for drivers here, will we get a new Mississippi River Bridge, Gaves said there’s still some groundwork the state must do.
“We have to make sure we have infrastructure programs that are capable of delivering priorities now. I mean how ridiculous is it, that we don’t even have an alignment for where the bridge is going to go. This is crazy! We’ve been talking about this for what 30 or 40 years, and we don’t even have an alignment of where it’s going to go. There’s not even a project that I can try to get funded until we get that done,” said Graves.
Louisiana DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson is hopeful Biden’s proposal could help jump start the nearly $15 billion worth of transportation projects that he says are currently in backlog.
DOTD says they’re ready to move, but only when the funding is available.
Graves says the cost of the President’s final bill, and what the money is exactly spent on, will have to be adjusted, before Republicans like him get on board..
“As long as we’re moving forward in something that respects that these are taxpayer dollars, these are public funds. We’ve got to invest them wisely in things that provide a return on investment to those taxpayers, that are funding these programs. Then yes. I’ll absolutely keep an open mind,” said Graves.
Graves expects there to be more in-depth conversations about the specifics of what the money in this massive infrastructure plan will go towards, in discussions happening the coming days and weeks.
