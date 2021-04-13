Cajun Crawfish Omelet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The day after your big crawfish boil, try using your leftover crawfish tails, corn, potatoes and mushrooms to make the perfect Cajun omelet. You may wish to add smoked sausage to this omelet for even more flavor!
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Yields: 2 Servings
Ingredients:
¼ cup crawfish tails, reserved from crawfish boil
3 large eggs, beaten
¼ cup heavy whipping cream
1 tbsp butter
1 tbsp minced red onion
1 tbsp minced red bell pepper
1 tbsp minced yellow bell pepper
1 tbsp thinly sliced garlic
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
1 small corncob, reserved from crawfish boil, kernels cut from cob
1 medium red potato, reserved from crawfish boil, diced
2 mushrooms, reserved from crawfish boil, sliced
2 tbsps shredded Cheddar cheese
1 tbsp thinly sliced green onions
Method:
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and heavy whipping cream and set aside. In a 10-inch, nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers and sliced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Pour in egg mixture and cook 2–3 minutes, lifting edges with a rubber spatula and tilting skillet so uncooked portion flows underneath. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add crawfish tails, corn kernels, potato and mushrooms over one-half of eggs. Top with cheese and green onion. Fold opposite side over filling. Cover skillet and cook 2 minutes or until eggs are cooked through and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
