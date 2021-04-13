Cajun Crawfish Omelet

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and heavy whipping cream and set aside. In a 10-inch, nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell peppers and sliced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Pour in egg mixture and cook 2–3 minutes, lifting edges with a rubber spatula and tilting skillet so uncooked portion flows underneath. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add crawfish tails, corn kernels, potato and mushrooms over one-half of eggs. Top with cheese and green onion. Fold opposite side over filling. Cover skillet and cook 2 minutes or until eggs are cooked through and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.