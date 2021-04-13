BRPD asking for help locating man wanted for murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are searching for a 39-year-old man wanted for murder.
Lyndon Johnson Jr. is wanted on the charges of First Degree Murder, Attempt First Degree Murder (2 counts), Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.
Johnson is 5′8″ weighs 175 with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on the location the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 App. Remember, you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.
