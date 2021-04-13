Bourbon and Brown Sugar Flank Steak

On a cutting board, score meat on a diagonal, cutting about ¼-inch deep into the meat on both sides. Set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, combine bourbon, brown sugar, honey, green onions, soy sauce, Dijon mustard, ½ teaspoon ground black pepper and Worcestershire sauce. Place scored steaks into a plastic zipper bag then add marinade. Seal then turn the bag a few times to ensure the steak is covered by marinade. Refrigerate for 8 hours, turning bag every 2 hours. When ready to cook, heat a grill to high according to manufacturer’s directions. Remove steaks from bag, reserving marinade for later. Grill steaks 5 minutes on each side or until desired doneness. Remove from heat, let stand for 10 minutes and cut diagonally across the grain into thin slices. In a small saucepan, combine marinade and cornstarch over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Bring to a boil then cook for 1 minute or until sauce coats the back of a spoon, stirring constantly. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. To serve, place an equal portion of steak slices onto each serving plate, drizzle with sauce and serve immediately.