Space heater causes fire that displaces family of 5, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of five is now displaced after a fire destroyed their home early Monday, April 12, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Eldon Ledoux, a spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department, says crews were dispatched to a house in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue around 2:48 a.m.
The first fire truck arrived at the scene at 2:52 a.m. to find the house engulfed in flames. Ledoux said the family of five that lived in the house was able to evacuate the house before firefighters arrived.
Crews had the fire under control at 3:06 a.m. Ledoux says despite a rapid and efficient response by firefighters the house was a total loss.
Investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be a space heater that was placed too close to a couch, according to Ledoux.
Firefighters say two children were treated for minor injuries at the scene and taken to a hospital. Both children have since been released from the hospital.
Ledoux says the family dog has not been seen, so it is uncertain whether it escaped the fire.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family, Ledoux says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.