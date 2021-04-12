Six current Saints players acquired through draft day trade up

On day two of the 2017 draft, Kamara was still available when the second round ended. That’s when Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton traded a 2018 second round pick and a 2017 severnth rounder with San Francisco to take Kamara at 67. The move was met with criticism at the time but has since turned into one of the best values in Saints draft history. Kamara was immediately rookie of the year in 2017, made multiple Pro Bowls and signed a massive contract last season to remain in New Orleans for a long time.