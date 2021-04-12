Port Allen Police Chief: Officer charged in unnecessary tasing incident

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Port Allen Police Chief Corey Hicks said one of his officers is facing charges after an investigation into a complaint about an incident involving unnecessary use of a taser.
The officer identified as Nolan Dehon, III, has been charged with malfeasance in office and aggravated battery.
Chief Hicks said the Port Allen Police Department received a complaint on March 29 from someone claiming he had been “unnecessarily tased” by an officer. The PAPD and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident, which resulted in the officer being charged.
The police chief added the officer has been placed on leave and the matter has been sent to the district attorney’s office. He also said he holds his officers to a high standard and has a zero tolerance policy for officers.
