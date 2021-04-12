Mayor-President Broome looking to rename City Hall Plaza in Downtown after Davis Rhorer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to rename City Hall Plaza in Downtown Baton Rouge, to honor the memory of Davis Rhorer.
Rhorer died in March due to complications associated with COVID-19. He was 65-years-old.
He served as the Executive Director of the Downtown Development District in Baton Rouge, since the DDD was established back in 1987.
Broome put the Draft-Resolution item on Wednesday’s East Baton Rouge Metro Council Meeting Agenda as an emergency item.
The agenda item states that Davis, “Was instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Baton Rouge, as evidenced by the many projects he imagined and brought to fruition within the downtown area and business district, including the urban green space known as City Hall Plaza connecting City Hall, the Old State Capitol, the River Center Library, and the Crest Stage; and WHEREAS the Metropolitan Council desires to rename the City Hall Plaza as the “Davis S. Rhorer Plaza” and it is in the public interest that such name be effected.”
The East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council Meeting starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, at City Hall.
