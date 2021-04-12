Gov. Edwards to hold State of the State address Monday evening

Speech expected to begin around 6 p.m.

Gov. Edwards to hold State of the State address Monday evening
FILE - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks about his decision to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatt)
By WAFB Staff | April 12, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated April 12 at 3:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold his State of the State address at 6 p.m. Monday, April 12.

The governor’s address is scheduled hours after the start of the regular session of the 2021 Louisiana Legislature.

RELATED: Top discussions at 2021 Regular Legislative Session starting April 12

2021 Regular Legislative Session starts Monday, April 12

Gov. Edwards, who will be delivering the address from A.W. Mumford Stadium on the campus of Southern University, is expected to discuss how the state is fairing in its yearlong fight against the coronavirus and the bills Louisana’s lawmakers have on the docket for this year’s session.

Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline (Source: Louisiana Department of Health)
Gov. Edwards outlines priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session

RELATED: Bills voters should keep an eye on during session

The address also comes on the same day President Joe Biden’s administration gave Louisiana a “D+” grade for its infrastructure. The White House report says Louisiana has 1,634 bridges and more than 3,411 miles of highway in poor condition.

Biden's infrastructure plan to be largely financed by increased business tax

RELATED: La. receives ‘D’ grade for infrastructure in report card from White House

Gov. Edwards’ address will be streaming live in this story at 6 p.m. and on the websites of the following TV stations in Louisiana: KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, KSLA-TV in Shreveport, WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, and WVUE-TV in New Orleans.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.