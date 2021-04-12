FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm start to the week, however rain returns to the area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new weeks gets off to a nice start weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine prevailing again today. However, it will be a bit warmer as highs top out in the mid 80s this afternoon.
Clouds will return to the area overnight and it will be a milder start on Tuesday morning, with lows in the low 60s. And our beautiful weather the last couple of days will make a quick exit as showers and thunderstorms return to the area.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is once again highlighting at least a low-end potential for severe weather, with a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk posted for much of the WAFB viewing area.
Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats in any stronger storms. Locally heavy rainfall is also a concern in the wake of our weekend rains and the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for the WAFB viewing area.
We may see a bit of a lull in the rains late Tuesday before showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday night into Wednesday. While the SPC is not highlighting a severe weather threat for Wednesday at this point, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out.
And once again on Wednesday, the WPC has a Level 1/4 (marginal) risk of flooding posted for most of the WAFB viewing area.
Thursday and Friday trend somewhat quieter, although a few showers will remain possible. It then looks like we may face another decent shot of showers and thunderstorms from Friday into early Saturday.
One other notable item in our weather this week is a trend toward cooler temperatures. By midweek, temperatures will likely be a bit below-normal and that trend could continue well into next week.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.