East Feliciana Rural Water System receives $2.5M to consolidate with Clinton Water System

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Rural Water System has received $2.5 million for the consolidation of the Town of Clinton Water System, which has been investigated for several problems.
“These improvements replace water lines that are currently in poor condition,” said Melissa Sanders, executive director of the East Feliciana Rural Water System. “Town customers should be able to see a significant improvement in their water quality and pressure once these lines are installed.”
“At the same time, we’re replacing existing water meters with new ones that utilize an automatic read system and we’re installing remote telemetry systems to be able to monitor the water well at all times. These telemetry systems allow EFRW to be more efficient and effective, and they offer real-time information,” Sanders added.
The Town of Clinton Water System serviced nearly 2,400 customers.
