BRPD investigating stabbing death of 67-year-old on Bishop Ott Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the stabbing death of a 67-year-old on Bishop Ott Drive.
According to detectives, Francis Marinelli, 67, was stabbed on Sunday, April 11 around 3:10 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bishop Ott Drive.
BRPD have arrested Larry Woodard, 69, in connection to Marinelli’s death. Woodard was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second degree murder.
The investigation remains ongoing investigation. Motive is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867 (STOP).
