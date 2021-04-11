Southeastern takes back River Bell with 52-45 win over Nicholls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The River Bell Classic once again lived up to its name on Saturday, but this time it went the way of No. 19/23 Southeastern Louisiana in a 52-45 victory over No. 17/18 Nicholls in a Southland Conference football thriller at Guidry Stadium.
The Lions (4-2, 4-2 Southland) intercepted Nicholls quarterback Lindsey Scott four times and outscored the Colonels (4-3, 3-3 Southland), 35-21, in the second half to pull away for the victory. It was the first win in three tries in the River Bell Classic for the Lions under head coach Frank Scelfo.
“Two seasons ago, we came here and it was 44-0,” Scelfo said. “Today shows how far we’ve come as a program. I’m so proud of our guys and how they competed here today.”
SLU finished with 499 yards of total offense, as Cole Kelley threw for 391 yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 30-for-41 passing.
CJ Turner was Kelley’s top target, catching a career-high tying 11 passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Alphonso Taylor led the Lion defensive effort with two interceptions, while Ferlando Jordan
and Jack Henderson each returned interceptions for touchdowns.
Julien Gums led the Nicholls offensive attack, rushing for a career-high four touchdowns.
Up Next: Southeastern will close out its 2020-21 schedule on Saturday with a noon contest at No. 16/18 Southern Illinois.
