No. 15 LSU evens series with 4-2 win over No. 19 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU won the first game of a doubleheader against No. 19 Missouri 4-2 on Sunday, April 11 to even the series. The Tigers (22-13, 7-7 SEC) will try and win the series over No. 19 Missouri with the second game of the doubleheader scheduled for 1 p.m.
Ali Kilponen (9-4) got the win in the circle and silenced the bats of the best hitting team in the Southeastern Conference. Kilponen allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings of work, she struck out eight, including a strikeout in a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Missouri (29-8, 7-4 SEC) got things started in the top of the first inning as Hatti Moore RBI single got the home standing Tigers on the board first to take a 1-0 lead.
That lead would not last long as the visiting Tigers would tie things up in the top of the second inning as Georgia Clark smashed a no-doubt solo home run to left field to tie things up at 1-1.
LSU would then capitalize in the top of the fourth inning on some mistakes by Missouri and a couple of breaks that went LSU’s way including an infield double by Aliyah Andrews.
The visiting Tigers would take their first lead of the game on a RBI single by Danieca Coffey to give LSU a 2-1 lead.
Taylor Pleasants would reach base on a RBI fielders choice scoring Andrews to make it 3-1 and Clark would add another run on a sac-fly to right field to make it 4-1.
Missouri would cut the lead to 4-2 on a solo home run by Kimberly Wert.
