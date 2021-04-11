LSU holds on 8-6 to beat Kentucky, win first SEC series of the season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers held off a late rally by the Kentucky Wildcats to win their first Southeastern Conference series of the season 8-6.
LSU (20-11, 3-8 SEC) in the first two games against the Wildcats (19-9, 5-6 SEC) combined for 28 total hits including four home runs to improve their total to 51 on the season, currently No. 2 in the nation. The Tigers also combined for 23 runs on those 28 hits.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning as Zach Arnold drew a bases loaded walk to make it 1-0 and Tre’ Morgan would add one more run on a sac-fly to left field to make it 2-0.
In the top of the third inning Gavin Dugas led the inning off with a triple to right center, his first triple of his career. Cade Doughty’s RBI single would make it 3-0.
Cade Beloso would add another run for LSU with a sac-fly in the top of the third to make it 4-0.
In the bottom of the third inning Cam Hill would get the Wildcats on the board with a solo home run to make it 4-1.
LSU would respond in the top of the fourth inning with a two-run home run from Dugas to make it 6-1. It would be the second long ball of the series for him.
In the top of the fifth inning the Tigers would add another run with a RBI single from Beloso, his second RBI of the game to make it 7-1.
Then momentum shifted in the Wildcats favor, in the top of the seventh inning with Jordan Thompson on first, Beloso would hit a double to left field and Thompson would be called out at home on a close play.
In the bottom of the inning Kentucky narrowed the Tigers lead to 7-5 as the Wildcats scored four runs on four hits. The Wildcats would make it even closer in the bottom of the eighth inning as Hill hit a RBI single to make it 7-6.
The Tigers would get the run back in the top of the ninth inning as Thompson would hit a two out RBI single through the left side scoring Doughty to make it 8-6.
AJ Labas (2-0) threw six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out six. Garrett Edwards would get his third save of the season.
The Tigers will look for their first sweep in conference play on Sunday, April 11 when they take on the Wildcats at noon.
