LSU drops third game of series to Kentucky 13-4

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were pummeled in the third game of the series against the Kentucky Wildcats 13-4. The Wildcats (20-9, 6-6 SEC) scored 13 runs on 13 hits on Sunday, April 11.
Compared to the first two games LSU (20-12, 3-9 SEC) was unable to get their offense going and quickly trailed the Wildcats 2-0 after the first inning of play.
The Wildcats were able hit their second two-run home run of the game in the bottom of the third inning and took a 4-0 lead before the Tigers could get on the board.
In the top of the fourth inning Cade Beloso hit a RBI single through the right side to make it 4-1, it would be the fifth RBI of the series for Beloso.
Kentucky would get the run back in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sac-fly to right field to make it 5-1. The Tigers would cut the lead to 5-3 on a two-run home run from Tre’ Morgan, his second of the season.
The Wildcats would answer in the bottom of the inning with eight runs to take a 13-4 lead over the Tigers. Blake Money would take the loss. Money threw four innings, allowing six hits, five runs and struck out five.
LSU will be back in action on Tuesday, April 13 against Grambling State with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
