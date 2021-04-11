Kilponen dominates in Tigers series win against No. 19 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - LSU Pitcher Ali Kilponen had an impressive day in the circle for No. 15 LSU as she earned both wins for the Tigers against No. 19 Missouri.
In the two games for LSU (23-13, 8-7 SEC), Kilponen threw a combined 233 pitches over 13.2 innings, allowing seven total hits, two earned runs and struck out 15 batters.
Kilponen (10-4) came into pitch in relief in the bottom of the first inning of the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader and allowed no runs on three hits while striking out seven.
LSU took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Taylor Pleasants scored on an error by Missouri. The Missouri Tigers (29-9, 7-5 SEC) quickly responded in the bottom of the first inning scoring five runs to take a 5-1 lead.
In the top of the second inning a RBI single from Aliyah Andrews would score Ciara Briggs and cut the lead to 5-2. The visiting Tigers would narrow Missouri’s lead to 5-4 as Pleasants two-run single to right field would make it 5-4.
In the top of the fifth inning LSU would take their first lead of the game as Briggs would knock in two with a single to left field to make it 6-5.
Andrews would give LSU a little more breathing room as she hit an infield RBI single scoring Briggs from second to make it 7-5.
In the top of the eighth inning, Georgia Clark would launch her second home run of the day, a no-doubter to left center to make it 8-5.
LSU would not be finished with the scoring. In the top of the seventh inning the Tigers scored four runs on four hits, including two home runs. Briggs and Morgan Cummins would score on a wild pitch to make it 10-5.
Then Taylor Tidwell and Pleasants would hit back-to-back home runs to make it 12-5.
LSU will take on McNeese State in Lake Charles, La. on Tuesday, April 13 with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.