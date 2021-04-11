Former LSU Tiger receives MLB call-up, makes first appearance

DETROIT (WAFB) - Former LSU Tiger and starting pitcher Alex Lange was called up to the Major Leagues on Saturday, April 10 by the Detroit Tigers and made his first big league appearance against the Cleveland Indians.
Lange became the 20th LSU player under head coach Paul Mainieri to reach the big leagues. Lange entered the game in the fifth inning and struck out one batter and allowed no hits or runs.
A native of Lee’s Summit, Mo was a first round draft selection by the Chicago Cubs in the 2017 MLB Draft. At LSU, Lange finished his three-year career with 406 career strikeouts, the second highest total in school history trailing only Scott Schultz who had 409.
Lange also became the 10th LSU pitcher to record 30 wins during his career at LSU.
