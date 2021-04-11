FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool and clear with lots of sunshine; highs near 80

FIRST ALERT AM QUICKCAST: Sunday, April 11
By Jared Silverman | April 11, 2021 at 9:11 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 9:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today is starting much quieter than 24 hours ago, with mainly clear and cool conditions.

Sunday will definitely be the nicest day of the week with plenty of sun from start to end, and highs near 80.

Tonight will again be clear and a bit cool with lows down to the mid 50s by daybreak Monday.

Monday also looks good, under partly cloudy skies, dry with highs in the lower 80s.

The next chance of rain will be on Tuesday, and then we’ll have decent chances for scattered showers and storms through the end of the work week.

The best chance will be on Wednesday, and we could see a five-day rain accumulation around two inches, coming on the heels of the last severe event that produced two inches.

Speaking of severe weather, at this time, there isn’t a threat for severe weather through midweek, but that could change, so stay tuned.

