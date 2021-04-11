BRPD investigating fatal shooting of a teen on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:04pm Saturday night that has left a teenager dead.
BRPD officials say, Johntrell Cain, 16, was shot by an unidentified male while standing in a nearby parking lot in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
Cain died as a result of his gunshot injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-7867 (STOP)
