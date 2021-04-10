Tigers erupt for 15 runs and snap six game SEC losing streak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers erupted for 15 runs on 17 hits as they snapped a six game Southeastern Conference losing streak with a 15-2 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Of the 17 hits the Tigers (19-11, 2-8 SEC) collected 13 were singles, one double and three home runs. Not to be overshadowed by the offensive outburst was the start by Landon Marceaux on the mound who was also helped out by some great defensive plays behind him.
Marceaux (3-3) struck out eight batters, allowing seven hits and two runs, one earned run on a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. His first allowed long ball of the season.
LSU got the party started in the top of the first inning as Dylan Crews launched his ninth home run of the season to left field to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead.
After two scoreless innings the Tigers would tack on two more runs on a two-run single to left field by Hayden Travinski, his first hit in SEC play to make it 3-0.
One of LSU’s big innings offensively came in the top of the fifth inning as they scored five runs on five hits. Gavin Dugas would get the scoring going on a two-run shot to left field to make it 5-0, his eighth of the year.
Still in the fifth inning the Tigers added two more runs on a two-run single by Cade Beloso with the bases loaded to make it 7-0. Travinski would add another run on a RBI sac-fly to left field to make it 8-0.
LSU added another run in the top of the sixth inning with a solo home run by Tre’ Morgan his third of the season and the teams 50th of the season.
The Wildcats were finally able to get on the board with an RBI single from John Rhodes in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-1. They added another run in the bottom of the seventh inning with a solo home run from Ryan Ritter to make it 9-2, but that would be all from Kentucky.
In the top of the ninth inning the Tigers had another big inning offensively scoring six runs. Beloso would hit his second two-run single of the game to make it 11-2.
Travinski would add another RBI to his total on the night with a single to make it 12-2.
Morgan double to left field scoring two more, his third hit of the night. And Brody Drost added one more run on a RBI groundout.
LSU will look to win their first SEC series of the season in game two against the Wildcats on Saturday, April 10. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
