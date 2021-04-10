Thousands without power due to severe weather in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish are without electricity due to severe storms passing through the area early April 10.
According to Entergy Louisiana’s website, over 15,000 homes do not have power at this time.
Other parishes that are experiencing power outages include Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and Point Coupee.
In total, over 28,000 Entergy customers are in the dark as of Saturday morning.
