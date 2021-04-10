Saturday’s game between LSU and Missouri postponed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - Saturday’s game between No. 15 LSU and No. 19 Missouri has been postponed until Sunday, April 11 due to the forecast of rain throughout the day.
LSU and Missouri will play a doubleheader on Sunday with the first game of the doubleheader beginning at 9:30 a.m. on SEC Network Plus and the second game to begin at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.
The Tigers (22-13, 6-7 SEC) were run-ruled after five innings in the opening game of the series 9-1 to No. 15 Missouri.
