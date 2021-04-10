Overnight storms lead to road closure, power outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The overnight storms left trees and power lines down in many portions of the WAFB viewing area.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, Airline Highway is closed in both directions near the State Fairgrounds because of utility lines across the roadway.
It could take until Sunday morning to reopen the roadway, a law enforcement official on the scene told WAFB meteorologist Dr. Steve Caparotta.
Huge transmission towers were damaged in that area.
High winds also blew over the trailer of an 18-wheeler near the Albertsons on Airline Highway at Highland Road.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, nearly 11,000 Entergy customers were without power in East Baton Rouge parish.
In nearby Ascension Parish, Sheriff Bobby Webre says high winds toppled trees in and around Prairieville. A tree fell onto a home on Gold Place Road off Highway 431. No injuries were reported in Ascension Parish and all roadways are back open in that parish, the sheriff said Saturday morning.
2,300 Entergy customers were without power in Ascension Parish Saturday morning.
