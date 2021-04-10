No. 15 LSU drops series opener to No. 19 Missouri 9-1

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - No. 15 LSU dropped the series opener to No. 19 Missouri on Friday, April 9, 9-1. Missouri run-ruled the LSU after five innings.
Shelby Sunseri (6-5) took the loss after allowing six runs, three which were earned, on six hits in 2.2 innings. Missouri’s big inning came in the bottom of the third inning as the put up four runs to take a 6-1 lead.
LSU took the lead in the top of the first when Taylor Pleasants hit a home run to right field to take a 1-0 lead. It was Pleasants seventh home run of the season and leads the team in long balls, it was also RBI number 29 for Pleasants.
Emma Nichols (5-2) earned the victory in the circle, she entered in the second and limited LSU to one hit in four innings of relief.
The home standing Tigers responded in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run over the center field wall by Cayla Kessinger to make it 2-1.
Missouri added three more in the fifth to end the game at 9-1. Casidy Chaumont led off the inning with a solo home run. Brooke Wilmes then doubled to the fence in right field to end the game.
LSU will look to even the series as they take on Missouri at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10.
