No. 4 LSU beach volleyball sweeps opening day of Battle on the Bayou

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 4 LSU beach volleyball (19-5, 4-1 CCSA) swept the opening day of Battle on the Bayou as they took care of business against Spring Hill College and Central Arkansas.
The day started for the Tigers against Spring Hill as they swept the match with all five courts playing at the same time and within 40 minutes of each other. Claire Coppola and Kelli Greene-Agnew began the dominance for LSU on court two with wins of 21-4 and 21-5.
On court three, Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope and Toni Rodriguez continued the onslaught with wins of 21-5 and 21-10. The nation’s best pair on court one continued to stay undefeated as Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss won 21-11 and 21-15.
Grace Seits and Kahlee York won in straight sets on court five, 21-18 and 21-13. Ellie Shank and Jess Lansman also won in straight-set on court four, 21-15 and 23-21.
The Tigers then faced UCA in the nightcap and as LSU once again was able to win within 40 minutes, with most of the games ending within seconds of each other.
Courts four and five ended first for LSU. Lansman and Shank took court four with victory of 21-12 and 21-12, while Seits and York won on court five, 21-11 and 21-12.
Nuss and Kloth were dominant on court one with wins of 21-9 and 21-10. Coppola paired with Reilly Allred on court two for a 21-17 and 21-14 victory.
Rasnick-Pope and Rodriguez wrapped up the sweep on court three 21-15 and 21-16.
LSU will look to continue their dominance on Saturday, April 10 as they have three matches against the University of New Orleans at 10:20 a.m., Texas A&M Kingsville at 11:40 a.m. and Louisiana-Monroe at 7:40 p.m.
The Tigers will honor their 11 seniors following the match vs. ULM.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.