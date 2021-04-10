Mid City residents salvage the damage after the storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents in the Capital Heights neighborhood are cleaning up piles of limbs and debris that covered the yards from Friday’s overnight storms.
“It was pretty bad, we really didn’t realize how bad it was until this morning when we got up and saw all of the branches down,” says Rick Huber.
Huber says they had more branches down this time compared to the last two storms and the ice storm. He says after hearing the noise from last night, he knew something was different.
“I woke up five minutes to 4 a.m. and I heard just a real loud rush of wind, almost just one and then I heard three transformers in the local area pop. I figure it must mean that some tree branches fell down in our power lines and cause them to go off.”
Huber’s neighbor Sarah Hornsby says, “I definitely thought it was a tornado at the time.”
Just around the corner, Hornsby and her family have a part of their street closed, and she says that she is not surprised.
“My daughter wakes up around 2:30 am pretty much on the regular. So, I went to her room and just heard a lot of wind nose and some thumping and when I opened her curtains—her bed is like right by the window—I could see things in our yards had shifted and there was a fence down,” says Hornsby.
Hornsby says she and her family waited in the hallway for a few hours until the storm passed, but today she says she is feeling lucky compared to other neighbors who had worse storm damage.
