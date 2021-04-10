FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather threat ends; sunshine returns by afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The severe weather threat has ended for the Baton rouge area, as the tornado watch was allowed to expire as of 7 a.m.
A snapshot of the local radar, shows a hook echo just north of Laplace at around 4:30 this morning, indicating a possible tornado touchdown in that area. This has yet to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Now the radar is getting much quieter, with only a 20% chance of a lingering shower the rest of the morning.
The Local Storm Reports show mainly wind and hail damage reported in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.
There were reports of wind damage knocking down a tree in Prairieville. We had wind gusts over 40 mph in and around Baton Rouge.
The forecast for the rest of Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies and a lingering shower in the morning, otherwise, more sunshine as the afternoon wears on, highs near 80.
Saturday night will be nice, but cool, under mostly clear skies, lows by daybreak Sunday will be in the mid 50s.
Sunday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and highs near 80. The next chance of showers will be late in the day Monday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.