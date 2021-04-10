FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch in effect Saturday morning as severe weather moves through area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Tornado Watch continues for our viewing area until 7 a.m. this morning, meaning conditions in the atmosphere are favorable for tornadic development.
We have already seen two tornado warnings thus far, one near the Opelousas area in St. Landry Parish, and the other in Northwest Feliciana Parish. Both warnings were allowed to expire as of 2:45 a.m.
At this time we have no confirmation of a tornado touchdown, however, there were some indicators on radar not long ago. These strong to severe storms will have the ability to rotate, so we will continue to closely monitor the radar throughout the morning.
The SPC severe risk will begin to migrate eastward after 7 a.m., as shown in the SPC Severe weather risk graphic.
The overall timing of the storms has not changed, so we should still clear the severe threat out by 7 a.m., however, it will still be possible to get a non-severe thunderstorm after 7 a.m., up to as late as 9 a.m.
We’re expecting roughly an inch of rain across the area, as there are no big flood concerns at this time.
It will turn mostly sunny in the afternoon, if not sooner, with highs near 80 degrees and winds breezy at times.
Sunday will also be mainly sunny with highs around 80.
So once we get through this current weather threat, we should be good to go for the rest of the weekend.
