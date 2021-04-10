BRPD Investigating homicide on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early hours of Saturday morning around 1:00 a.m. at 8300 block of Florida Boulevard.
Kendrick Johnese, 25, was observed in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Johnese succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Two other male victims, both age 25, also suffered from apparent gunshot injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital with moderate/severe injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867
