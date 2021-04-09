White House partners with Louisiana to establish new major community vaccination center in Baton Rouge

“Already in Louisiana, we’ve administered more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, but we have much work ahead of us to ensure that all Louisianans, have the opportunity and ability to access this safe and effective shot that will help us end the pandemic,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. “I appreciate President Biden approving this site for Baton Rouge and for his commitment to increasing the number of doses available in our state. Louisianans can now access vaccines through hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccination centers and events. Our work with our federal partners, especially FEMA, has been strong for the entirety of this pandemic and I am confident that this continued work will result in even more Louisianans getting vaccinated against COVID-19.”