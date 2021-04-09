Two people hurt in stabbing early Friday, BRPD confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing on Nicholson Drive early Friday morning.
Police have reason to believe the stabbing happened during an armed robbery.
According to law enforcement, the incident happened in the 5400 block of Nicholson Drive just after 4 a.m. April 9.
Two people were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.
This investigation remains ongoing.
