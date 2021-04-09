TJ Finley talks about LSU’s offense and QB room so far this spring

“The key thing I wanted to bring into this upcoming season, this upcoming battle, is consistency,” said Finley. “I’ve been pushing myself, pushing my teammates, pushing all our quarterbacks in the room to just be consistent and be yourself. He’s a very energetic guy. He just goes in each position room and flips tables, throws bottles, gets everyone pumped for practice. But personally for me, the number one thing he brings from his NFL experience - he has worked with guys that are as big as me, as in Cam Newton. The genesis of our offense is to get our athletes in space, whether we have five receivers in the game, no running backs, no tight ends. We can have two receivers, two tight ends, a running back. It’s basically to get all our athletes in space, get them the ball, and let them make plays. We are very, very, close as a unit. I feel this is also building character in our quarterback room. We’re very competitive, we compete every day. We make jokes with each other about the grades we get and all that. But at the end of the day, we’re brothers.”