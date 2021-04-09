Small number of fully vaccinated Louisianians tested positive for COVID

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A small group of Louisianians has tested positive for COVID-19 after taking their final dose of the vaccine.
It’s called a “breakthrough case.” It’s a rare occurrence when a person gets their final vaccination shot and two weeks or more later get infected.
As of Thursday, April 8, the state has reported 170 of these cases.
“No vaccine for any disease is 100% effective,” said Dr. Joe Kanter.
Kanter said those numbers represent 0.02% of the state’s total cases and only 11 of those had to be hospitalized. The ages ranged from 23 to 98, 65% of them were women, and a little more half were symptomatic.
He said this was something they anticipated.
“It’s actually much better than what we would expect in the data we saw with the trial because it’s such a small percentage,” Kanter explained.
Kanter said none of the breakthrough cases were tied to any particular vaccine. Among Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, it was fairly even.
“Presumably, there are people that are asymptomatic and would be a breakthrough case we don’t know about. Some asymptomatic people were identified through a routine screening but it’s pretty spread across the board,” Kanter added.
He also said health officials will continue to keep a close eye on these cases. In the meantime, they are asking people to mask up and social distance even if they have been vaccinated.
