LSP SVU arrests 2 suspected child predators in separate investigations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit conducted investigations that led to the arrest of two men, one from Baton Rouge and the other from Denham Springs.
Investigators reported Joshua Chandler, 39, of Baton Rouge was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography (200 counts) and distribution of child pornography (1 count).
They said a computer containing about 40 videos of child sexual abuse material was intercepted during an investigation and the internet account information led them to Chandler’s home. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
LSP reported Benjamin Faulkner, 34, of Denham Springs was booked into the Livingston Parish Prison on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.
According to state police, Faulkner had sexually explicit conversations with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl but was actually undercover investigators. LSP added the FBI assisted in the investigation.
CLICK HERE to report suspicious activity to LSP SVU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.