Local nonprofit in ‘dire’ need of raising funds to handle uptick of sexual assault survivors
By Cali Hubbard | April 9, 2021 at 3:43 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 7:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There have been more sexual assault and harassment cases at universities throughout the state. A local nonprofit said they’re in dire need of raising funds to make sure they can afford the staffing to handle the increase of survivors who need their help.

Sexual Trauma Awareness Response, also known as STAR, is the only nonprofit in Louisiana to provide full services to sexual assault survivors. They’re trying to get their pop-up events out to the public for April, which is also known as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

For support, call our 24/7 hotline: 1-855-435-STAR

