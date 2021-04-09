House fire leaves toddler in critical condition, three other children hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is in critical condition and three more children are injured after a house fire on Alliquippa Street April 9, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at a house in the 3800 block of Alliquippa Street.
Officials say when firefighters arrived on scene, two teenagers and an infant had already escaped through a window.
Firefighters immediately entered the home and rescued a toddler from the fire, according to the department. The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The other three children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
