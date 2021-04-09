House fire leaves toddler in critical condition, three other children hurt

House fire leaves toddler in critical condition, three other children hurt
By WAFB Staff | April 9, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT - Updated April 9 at 12:12 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A toddler is in critical condition and three more children are injured after a house fire on Alliquippa Street April 9, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire started just after 6:30 a.m. at a house in the 3800 block of Alliquippa Street.

Officials say when firefighters arrived on scene, two teenagers and an infant had already escaped through a window.

Firefighters immediately entered the home and rescued a toddler from the fire, according to the department. The toddler was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a house fire on Alliquippa Friday morning that leaves a toddler in critical condition.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a house fire on Alliquippa Friday morning that leaves a toddler in critical condition. (Source: Brandon Shackelford)

The other three children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.