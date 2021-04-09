FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, breezy with highs in the 80s; severe storms possible late Friday into Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Team continues to give you a First Alert to the potential for strong to severe storms late Friday night in Saturday morning.
In its latest outlook, the Storm Prediction Center shows a fairly sharp north-to-south gradient in the severe weather threat.
The threat level is as high as a 4/5 (moderate) risk in northern parts of Amite and Pike counties in Mississippi and as low as a 1/5 (marginal) risk in our coastal parishes.
The heart of metro Baton Rouge remains under a 2/5 (slight) risk as of early Friday, with a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk for parishes and counties bordering the state line.
Before the severe weather threat arrives, much of Friday actually doesn’t look that bad around the area. Look for partly cloudy skies through the day, with only isolated showers and t-storms, and highs in the mid 80s. Breezy conditions can also be expected, with southerly winds of 10-20 mph into the afternoon.
Storms could impact areas near the state line as soon as Friday evening, with an increased likelihood for the remainder of our viewing area to be impacted during the overnight hours.
Damaging winds are by far the greatest threat in any stronger storms, followed by hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes.
The threat for metro Baton Rouge looks greatest from roughly midnight tonight through daybreak on Saturday.
Conditions should gradually improve through the morning on Saturday, with most of us dry by Saturday afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. We then get a beautiful payoff to close out the weekend, with sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees on Sunday.
The extended forecast points toward a somewhat unsettled pattern returning next week and temperatures that shouldn’t be quite as warm as what we’ve seen as of late.
