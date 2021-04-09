Entergy announces bill increase due to winter storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy is warning those deep freezes from this past winter will cost mean increases to customers’ bills.
On average, customers can expect a $9 increase on their bills for the next five months.
Many may be wondering why they’ll be paying for the winter storms in the middle of the summer.
Entergy said it has worked with the Public Service Commission to spread out the cost over five months, rather than slapping a $45 charge on everyone’s next bill.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.