Riverbell Classic comes with playoff implications for Nicholls and Southeastern

Both coaches know this, and both say the key to winning could come down to who has the ball last or who comes up with a timely turnover. Either way, this game is sure to entertain like the many thrilling match-ups we’ve seen between these two rivals before. Nicholls leads the series 15-14 all-time, but Southeastern is hungry for revenge after the Colonels celebrated on the Lions’ field in Hammond the last time they met in 2019.