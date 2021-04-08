Livingston Parish home reportedly suffers roof damage

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service in New Orleans passed on information that a home near Denham Springs reportedly suffered damage due to the storms that passed through south Louisiana in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 8.
According to the NWS, the Livington Parish Sheriff’s Office relayed a report of roof damage to a home on LA 1019 just south of Rafe Ballard Road.
The report added water was falling into the home due to the damage.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.