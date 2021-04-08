FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunshine returns with highs in the 80s after overnight storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much quieter weather prevails today in the wake of stormy conditions overnight.
There were a few reports of severe weather, primarily focused near Hwy. 1019 in northern Livingston Parish and also along the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain.
With the rains exiting our area early Thursday, look for plenty of sunshine to return and highs to climb into the mid 80s this afternoon. By tonight, clouds will make a quick comeback, with mostly cloudy conditions expected by Friday morning.
Our focus then shifts to a returning threat of severe weather.
Friday should start out fairly quiet and only a few t-storms are expected into the afternoon. But showers and t-storms become likely by late Friday night into Saturday morning in association with an upper-air disturbance.
The Storm Prediction Center has much of our area outlined under a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather, but areas just north of Baton Rouge have been upgraded to a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather.
Damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes will all be possible.
Most guidance indicates the rains should diminish by mid to late morning on Saturday, with quieter conditions returning into the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will top out close to 80 degrees. And we’ll salvage a much nicer second half of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s on Sunday.
Scattered rains return to the forecast next week, but there is still considerable uncertainty on the timing of best rain chances.
